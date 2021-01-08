Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE CUBI opened at $21.58 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $681.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,920 shares of company stock worth $336,103. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $659,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 78.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

