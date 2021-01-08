cVault.finance (CORE) Trading 45.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $43.59 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for about $4,358.91 or 0.10719827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00103864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.00441149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00218671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00048210 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

