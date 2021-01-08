CVCoin (CVN) Hits Market Cap of $2.44 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. CVCoin has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $173,755.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00106469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00443834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00220361 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00050347 BTC.

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

