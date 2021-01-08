CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) Shares Gap Up to $1,472.00

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,472.00, but opened at $1,542.00. CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) shares last traded at $1,483.82, with a volume of 123,606 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,424.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36.

About CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.