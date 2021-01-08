CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.93. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

