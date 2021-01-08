CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0110

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.00423702 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,478.65 or 0.99548753 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.