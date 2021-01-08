D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.