D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.
D.R. Horton stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58.
In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
