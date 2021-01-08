DAD Chain (DAD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $851,736.00

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. DAD Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD Chain token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00038213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00275652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.43 or 0.02649561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011926 BTC.

DAD Chain Token Profile

DAD Chain is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.