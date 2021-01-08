DAD Chain Price Down 9.3% This Week (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One DAD Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00038257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00274642 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00028397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.55 or 0.02666243 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012312 BTC.

DAD Chain Token Profile

DAD Chain (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one . The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

