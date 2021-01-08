DAEX (DAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $6,937.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.29 or 0.00280075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00028636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.75 or 0.02659373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012162 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

