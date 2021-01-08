Dai 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $610.19 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $610.19 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00038213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00275652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.43 or 0.02649561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008508 BTC.

About Dai

Dai is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,369,973,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,369,973,104 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

