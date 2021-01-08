Dai (DAI) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $531.43 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00038675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.51 or 0.00279143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.86 or 0.02695778 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023062 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,395,294,024 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,395,293,998 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

