Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.65 ($65.47).

DAI stock opened at €57.79 ($67.99) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion and a PE ratio of 1,992.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.83. Daimler AG has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €59.93 ($70.51).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

