Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.00 ($72.94).

EPA BN opened at €54.22 ($63.79) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.68. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

