Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021


Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.00 ($72.94).

EPA BN opened at €54.22 ($63.79) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.68. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

