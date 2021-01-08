DAO.Casino Price Hits $0.0206 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,820.87 or 0.98177618 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.