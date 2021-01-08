DAPS Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $155,557.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 40.9% against the dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, txbit.io, Bitmart and SWFT.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00271643 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.38 or 0.02530282 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012385 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,177,870,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, Bitbox, txbit.io, Bitmart and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

