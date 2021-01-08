Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.18

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.18 and last traded at $125.35, with a volume of 13816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.95.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -129.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day moving average of $107.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.1% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

