Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $123.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.39. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -129.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

