DATA (DTA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, DATA has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $910,990.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

