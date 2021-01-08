DATA Price Reaches $0.0004 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $451,077.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00279947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00028598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.47 or 0.02683808 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012241 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.