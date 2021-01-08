Databroker (DTX) Hits One Day Volume of $2,107.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $2,107.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker token can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00038003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.60 or 0.00273495 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.47 or 0.02553979 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

