Datacoin Trading 38.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. Datacoin has a total market cap of $16,203.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001168 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022289 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

