Datum Hits Market Capitalization of $845,971.36 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $845,971.36 and approximately $120,416.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datum has traded 81.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00037741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.22 or 0.02623011 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

