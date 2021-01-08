David A. Morken Sells 47,205 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $7,016,079.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,965.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $151.48 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,752.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,038,000 after buying an additional 84,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 32.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 633.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after purchasing an additional 548,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

