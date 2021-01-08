Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.72. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 71,934 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.03.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.
About Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
