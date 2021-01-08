Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.72. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 71,934 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Dawson Geophysical worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

