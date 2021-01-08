DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for DBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DBS Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DBSDY. ValuEngine raised shares of DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. DBS Group has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.