DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,137.17 ($93.25).

Several research firms recently commented on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,393 ($96.59) price target on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price target on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 5,485 ($71.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,491.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,088.27. DCC plc has a one year low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a one year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of GBX 51.95 ($0.68) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. DCC plc (DCC.L)’s payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

About DCC plc (DCC.L)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

