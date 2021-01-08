Deana L. Mcpherson Sells 734 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.27. 5,209,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.59 and a beta of 0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,697,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $46,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $17,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $10,667,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $6,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Aegis initiated coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

