Deana L. Mcpherson Sells 734 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.27. 5,209,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.59 and a beta of 0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $23.57.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,697,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $46,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $17,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $10,667,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $6,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.
SWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Aegis initiated coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
