DEAPcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $761,219.00 (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One DEAPcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $761,219.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00104085 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00427309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00221913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00047981 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

