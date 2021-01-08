DecentBet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,108.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 156.4% higher against the dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $506,095.60 and $2,108.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00278517 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.97 or 0.02703295 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012207 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

