DecentBet Trading 143.3% Higher This Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 143.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $499,745.12 and $2,078.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00278534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00029652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,111.17 or 0.02669561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011789 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

