Decentraland (MANA) Price Up 44.5% This Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Decentraland has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $176.74 million and approximately $201.73 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00268254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.39 or 0.02503360 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

MANA is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,951,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,494,082,151 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.