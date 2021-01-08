Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,218.81

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,218.81 and traded as high as $3,542.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) shares last traded at $3,496.00, with a volume of 126,744 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,343.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,218.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69.

In related news, insider Ian Page sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,450 ($45.07), for a total value of £10,350,000 ($13,522,341.26).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

