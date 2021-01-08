DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Hits $2.35 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $227,613.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001186 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023319 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,399,632 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.