DEEX (DEEX) Trading 38.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, DEEX has traded up 38.5% against the dollar. DEEX has a market capitalization of $161,448.09 and $388.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005127 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001222 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004926 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000155 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.