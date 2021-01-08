DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $4.18 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $3.67 or 0.00009128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $4.18 million and $466,496.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00105652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.73 or 0.00440070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00221403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00048128 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.