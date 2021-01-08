DeFiner Reaches Market Cap of $680,810.96 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One DeFiner token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. DeFiner has a market cap of $680,810.96 and $575,577.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00103769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00418747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00218430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048488 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner’s genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,199,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

Buying and Selling DeFiner

DeFiner can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.