Defis Network (DFS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $65,456.00

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Defis Network has a market cap of $1.37 million and $65,456.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Defis Network has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Defis Network token can now be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00009153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Defis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00038803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.47 or 0.00279128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00028561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.50 or 0.02671662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Defis Network Profile

Defis Network is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,848 tokens. The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network . Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Defis Network Token Trading

Defis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Defis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Defis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.