Degenerator (MEME) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Degenerator token can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.80 or 0.00236713 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00030956 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001619 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 108.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.58 or 0.01336535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.