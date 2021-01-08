Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Sells $6,655,937.34 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 88,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $6,655,937.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 250,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,790,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DELL traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.22. 2,674,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

