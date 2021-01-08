Delphy (DPY) Market Cap Hits $332,902.31

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $332,902.31 and approximately $46,308.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00038803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.47 or 0.00278714 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00028732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,087.25 or 0.02694404 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012155 BTC.

DPY is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

