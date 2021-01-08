Delta Air Lines (DAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.39) per share for the quarter.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DAL opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

