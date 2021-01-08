Denarius (D) 24 Hour Volume Hits $392.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Denarius has traded up 58.4% against the dollar. Denarius has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $392.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,469,477 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

