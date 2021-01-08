Dent Trading Up 34.8% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $23.16 million and $1.35 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00037199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00263968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00027369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.40 or 0.02498194 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012077 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,475,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

