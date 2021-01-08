Dero Trading 35.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $337,905.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,288,986 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

