Desire (DSR) Trading Up 35.8% Over Last Week

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Desire has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Desire has a total market capitalization of $28,455.19 and approximately $24,149.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,583.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.64 or 0.02949814 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00418512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.74 or 0.01085654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00348190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00016851 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00173162 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.