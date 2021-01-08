Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to Hold

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $196.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.18.

CME opened at $198.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

