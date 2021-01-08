Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) to Hold

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $123.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RS. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NYSE:RS opened at $132.44 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.7% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

