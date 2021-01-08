Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $44.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $853,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

