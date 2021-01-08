DeVault (DVT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. DeVault has a market capitalization of $319,186.04 and approximately $298.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. Over the last week, DeVault has traded 75.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005159 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005174 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000168 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000797 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

